Liberia: Weah Sacks Bishop Klayee

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia says President George Manneh Weah has dismissed with immediate effect, the Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), Bishop John Allen Klayee.

Bishop Klayee was relieved of his post early Tuesday, July 6, 2021 for administrative reasons.

The Executive Mansion further says Deputy Managing Director for Administration, Martin Hayes, will act as Managing Director of the LAA, pending the appointment of a new boss for the entity.

Bishop John Allen Klayee is Chief Executive Officer and General Overseer of the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center in Liberia with branches in Guinea and Sierra Leone.

His dismissal comes amid serious health protocol lapses at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County, which led to the mass entry of travelers from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, three countries heavily infested with the Delta variant, a new strain of the deadly COVID-19.

Also under the leadership of Bishop Klayee, employees of the Liberia Airport Authority have been beset by unpaid salaries, greeted by a consistent outcry from the workforce.

The Government of Liberia recently issued a travel restriction for travelers from all three countries, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby says President Weah dismissal of Bishop Klayee signifies that the President is leaving no stone untouched in his quest to ensure accountability in government.

"The decision from the President is administrative, to let you know that the President will hold individuals responsible for administrative [lapses].