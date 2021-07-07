South Africa: We Cannot Afford to Fail, Says Determined Prasa Boss, Vowing to Get Agency Back On the Rails

7 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Zolani Matthews has one of the biggest challenges in South Africa: to fix the country's embattled rail network. With sustained vandalism, land occupations and poor financial statements, Matthews has a long way to go before Prasa can get back on track.

"We are fixing an organisation whilst the train is in motion, and we cannot afford to fail," says Zolani Matthews, the chief executive of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Matthews briefed the media on Tuesday after his first 100 days in office. Matthews, who was appointed in March, became the first permanent chief executive following the departure of the controversial Lucky Montana in July 2015.

But as soon as Matthews was appointed he courted controversy: news organisation GroundUp reported that Matthews was too old to take up the job in line with Prasa's own retirement policies, but this was dismissed by both Prasa and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Prasa board member advocate Smanga Sethene, who oversaw the appointment process, called this a "fishing expedition of note".

Matthews was then left to carry out his duties: the fixing of railway lines across South Africa, removing land occupiers and getting back to basics, as requested by Parliament's Transport...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

