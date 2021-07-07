Liberia: ABIC Empowers Ninety Disadvantaged Youths

Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC) for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace and Security has empowered Ninety disadvantaged youth from selected communities.

Speaking at the program, the Head of Programs at ABIC, Gifty Mensah said youths in slums and ghettos are challenged with lack of basic services, little or no education, and employable skills to deal with the issues of creating their identity, shouldering responsibility and surviving on their own.

"Therefore, creating economic opportunities for such population is crucial for the peace and security of the country. Against this backdrop, ABIC in partnership with the Global Initiative, and Residence Fund piloted an entrepreneurial project in six communities for over 250 gang youths between August and November 2020."

She added: "This project was the first to link youths from selected slums and ghettos with entrepreneurship which will ultimately create role models for other gang members within their communities, thereby breaking the stereotypes attached to these youths."

Madam Mensah further added that the goal of the project is to identify youths in selected communities, train them and provide seed capital to commence a business venture within their communities.

Also speaking, the Chair of Board of ABIC, Madam Olubanke King-Akerele called on the disadvantage youths to make use of the skills acquired to contribute to national development.

"You have to contribute to maintaining the Lodestar; doing concrete things. Organized yourselves and do things, stop sitting doing nothing and complaining," She added.

For her part, the Establishment Coordinator of ABIC, Yvette Chesson-Wureh urged disadvantage youths to create projects, using their skills to contribute positively to society.

"Despite the challenges that you are faced with, you can do the best," he added.

Andy Turay, disadvantage youths of New Georgia Community and a beneficiary of the program, thanked Angie Brooks International Centre for the training.

Turay called on the organization to build a Rehabilitation center to allow them leave the streets.

"We you to help build a rehabilitation center for is to leave the streets. We are tired living in streets. We continue to stay in streets, we will not be able to apply the skills we acquired for tomorrow," Turay added.

The Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC), is an outcome of the International Colloquium on Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace and Security held in 2009 in Monrovia, Liberia. The event was co-convened by President Tarja Halone of Finland and President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.

The Centre promotes Women's Empowerment; Leadership Development and International Peace and Security throughout Africa. Consistent with its mandate to support the decisions of the Colloquium in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 among others, the Centre actively engages in women's involvement in peace and security in Liberia and across the African region.