South Africa: The Zuma Saga Could Become a Milestone in the Spread of Afro-Nationalism

7 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

When one walks around the trials and tribulations of Jacob Zuma, metaphorically of course, it's hard to shake the sense that it represents a visage of rising Afro-nationalism, the African variant of the ethno-nationalism that besets much of the European world. I don't say that lightly.

Here we are, then, Tuesday morning 6 July (when I usually write this column) and Zuma's people are trying to prevent him from being imprisoned -- after he has been sentenced.

There was an "order" of sorts, to arrest him if he failed to present himself to the authorities last Sunday, but he finagled a way of staying out of prison for at least a few more days. We have to wait and see.

By the time this column goes to press he may well be in shackles and behind bars. However, my gut feeling and from more than three decades of observing South African politics -- especially acutely over the past decade or so -- tells me that Zuma will not be arrested and he may not serve time in prison.

At best, I suspect, he would be placed under some kind of house arrest, or the courts will reconsider the order that...

