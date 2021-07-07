Tanzania: Cotton Growers Acquire Skills to Enhance Productivity

Small-scale farmers in Tanzania are receiving support to improve food security in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE than 2,500 small scale cotton farmers in the Lake Zone have been imparted with farming techniques that would increase their productivity.

The Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) Technology Transfer Coordinator, Dr George Sonda, during the commemoration of the just ended cotton growers' Day in Maswa District, said among the techniques were crop spacing and timely application of farm inputs, mostly fertilisers and pesticides.

According to him, the training aimed at helping farmers increase productivity in cotton farming and therefore boost individuals and the nation's economic growth.

"The training has been conducted through 'Victoria cotton programme' that kicked off since 2017 in Simiyu, Geita and Mwanza, in the name of especially promoting farmers' income," he said.

Farmers have to know and apply various modern technologies and at least ten principles, including timely farm preparations, acquisition of quality seeds and professionally (seed) planting as well as weeding, said the Coordinator.

With regard that the same fields could be reused, harvesting should also take place in time as well as the destruction of residues, for soil re-fertilisation.

The Maswa District Commissioner, Mr Asenge Kaminyoge, hailed TARI's stance, promising to bring in more extension officers to support the efforts and make sure all cotton growers are served.

He said that extension services are among the initiatives that can make cotton farming productive since all growers will be applying modern farming technologies.

"And a directive from the regional office is that Simiyu region should produce at least 500,000 cotton tonnes in the coming financial year," he said, explaining further that: The goal will be achieved through the application of modern farming technologies to all cotton growers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He assured that in collaboration with the cotton Board, the District will be empowering the extension officers to meet such a target. The Cotton Coordinator from TARI, Dr Paul Saidia, commented that in the past, unofficial farming seemed to be a major challenge, but the Institute kept conducting public education.

"We are thankful that the response is high and the production keeps on increasing," he said.

A cotton grower from Ipililo village, Mr Sayi Maduhu, expressed his gratitude to TARI and other government authorities for training and other support, adding that: "Availability of extension officers is a big support.

Many have been encouraged to fully engage in cotton farming as we are sure of quality and quantity outputs," he said.