Tanzania: CCM, Act - Wazalendo Start Konde By-Election Campaigns

TWO dominant political parties here-CCM and ACT-Wazalendo- have in separate occasions, peacefully launched election campaign for the vacant Konde constituency by-election (Union Parliament).

The constituency in Pemba was left vacant following the death of Khatib Said Haji, who won the seat in the 2020 General Election.

"All is going on well so far, and we expect the campaigning, voting, counting, announcing of the winner to be done peacefully. Everyone knows the importance of maintaining peace," Mr Yasin Jabu Hamis- Election Returning Officer said.

CCM launched their campaign on June 28, 2021 officiated by the party Deputy Secretary General- Zanzibar Dr Abdulla Juma Sadalla 'Mabodi', who said that they are prepared to win the seat as "it mistakenly went into the hands of the opposition in October 2020."

The CCM candidate, Mr Sheha Mpemba Faki said that he is ready to serve the people in the constituency without any discrimination.

He asked for votes from the electorates, promising to work diligently if elected. ACT-Wazalendo acting party national Chairperson Ms Dorothy Semu launched the opposition campaign last Saturday, calling on the people of Konde constituency to elect and enable ACT-Wazalendo retain the seat though its candidate- Mr Mohamed Said Issa.

The candidate said that challenges facing people in the constituency will be issues of the past if he is elected on July 18th 2021 by-elections.

In the last election ACT won four of the total 263 legislative elective seats in the Union Parliament, while Civic United Front (CUF) won two, and CCM won majority a majority.

Zanzibar has fifty seats in the Union Parliament and CCM has the majority. Other candidates in the race include Mr Abdirahim Ali Slum (NCCR-Mageuzi), Mr Salama Khamis Omar (CUF), Mr Mohamed Suleiman Said (CHADEMA), Mr Rashid Hamad Said (Demokrasia Makin), Mr Khamis Rashid (UPDP), Mr Issa Shaame Hassan (NRA), Mr Salma Abdalla Hamad (CCK), Mr Yahya Mwinyi Ali (SAU), Mr Ali Kassim Hemed (TLP), and Ms Fatma Rajab Omar (ADA-TADEA).