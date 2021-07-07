Tanzania: CCM, Act - Wazalendo Start Konde By-Election Campaigns

6 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

TWO dominant political parties here-CCM and ACT-Wazalendo- have in separate occasions, peacefully launched election campaign for the vacant Konde constituency by-election (Union Parliament).

The constituency in Pemba was left vacant following the death of Khatib Said Haji, who won the seat in the 2020 General Election.

"All is going on well so far, and we expect the campaigning, voting, counting, announcing of the winner to be done peacefully. Everyone knows the importance of maintaining peace," Mr Yasin Jabu Hamis- Election Returning Officer said.

CCM launched their campaign on June 28, 2021 officiated by the party Deputy Secretary General- Zanzibar Dr Abdulla Juma Sadalla 'Mabodi', who said that they are prepared to win the seat as "it mistakenly went into the hands of the opposition in October 2020."

The CCM candidate, Mr Sheha Mpemba Faki said that he is ready to serve the people in the constituency without any discrimination.

He asked for votes from the electorates, promising to work diligently if elected. ACT-Wazalendo acting party national Chairperson Ms Dorothy Semu launched the opposition campaign last Saturday, calling on the people of Konde constituency to elect and enable ACT-Wazalendo retain the seat though its candidate- Mr Mohamed Said Issa.

The candidate said that challenges facing people in the constituency will be issues of the past if he is elected on July 18th 2021 by-elections.

In the last election ACT won four of the total 263 legislative elective seats in the Union Parliament, while Civic United Front (CUF) won two, and CCM won majority a majority.

Zanzibar has fifty seats in the Union Parliament and CCM has the majority. Other candidates in the race include Mr Abdirahim Ali Slum (NCCR-Mageuzi), Mr Salama Khamis Omar (CUF), Mr Mohamed Suleiman Said (CHADEMA), Mr Rashid Hamad Said (Demokrasia Makin), Mr Khamis Rashid (UPDP), Mr Issa Shaame Hassan (NRA), Mr Salma Abdalla Hamad (CCK), Mr Yahya Mwinyi Ali (SAU), Mr Ali Kassim Hemed (TLP), and Ms Fatma Rajab Omar (ADA-TADEA).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X