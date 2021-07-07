Tanzania: LPG Users Urged to Purchase Gas Cylinders With Correct Weight

6 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

THE Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory (EWURA) has reminded users of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to ensure that the gas cylinders bear proper weight and seal to meet the standards required.

EWURA has uncovered the theft of LPG by unscrupulous traders, who take gas from 38-kg cylinders and refill smaller cylinders thus selling underweight gas to the customers.

Speaking at sabasaba grounds at the ongoing 45th Dar es Salaam International Trader Fair (DITF), EWURA's Communication and Public Relations Manager, Mr Titus Kaguo said authority discovered the distribution and usage of underweight gas.

"Basically unfaithful traders reduce the gas from the 38kg cylinders and refill the 15kg cylinders. Thus instead of buying the gas cylinder weighing 38 kg, it is reduced to 32kg," he noted.

He said when they refill 6kg cylinders they get 7 cylinders containing about 5 kilograms of gas. He said all LPG traders in the country were required to have weighing scales gas to ensure that the weight of gas cylinders are properly checked and sealed.

"As we talk authority has reached an agreement with gas traders that they should not sell 38 kilograms cylinders to individual users also should instead sell them to institutions such as hotels, military and the schools," said Mr Kaguo Kaguo said trader found to be selling gas without having a proper weighing scale faced a fine of not less than 3m/-.

