Liberia: Latest Covid-19 Surge in Liberia Mind-Boggling

opinion

Thousands die daily in India and over 650 deaths recorded just today alone in Russia from the Coronavirus. Liberia ranks number one in West Africa and the numbers could rise further. In just less than 45 days, over 150 Liberians have reportedly died from the Delta or Indian variant of the Coronavirus in Liberia.

The US global health watchdog, the Centers for Disease Controls,CDC gives Liberia its highest ranking: #4 as a Corona Hot Zone and warns US citizens to stay away from Liberia. Liberia's healthcare system is broken and has been that way since the 14-year civil war that started in 1989 and ended in 2003 and killed 250,000 Liberians.

The world pumped hundreds, perhaps a few billion dollars into Liberia during the corrupt regime of confessed war architect and mastermind, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the aftermath of the 2014 Ebola crisis that killed nearly 5000 Liberians, but she left nothing behind after 12 years of a failed presidency.

The once prestigious John F. Kennedy Hospital, a gift to Liberia from America in the 1960s where African leaders sought medical care is today not fit to treat one's dog. JFK has been neglected by post war Liberian leaders who seek the best of medical care in either the United States, Europe, South Africa or Ghana. The poor are left to fend for themselves or at the mercy of God.

Why this latest surge or resurgence of the Coronavirus in Liberia? Experts have it that it is rooted in corruption. As thousands die of each day in India, many Indians fled to corrupt regimes in West Africa. Those that found their way to Liberia reportedly bribed their way into the country and were not properly screened by Healthcare workers and Immigration officers. The Indians supposedly brought the deadly and potent Delta or Indian variant with them. And Liberians are now living with the consequences of selling out the venerable population by a few corrupt politicians for money.

Because the failed healthcare system has collapsed under the weight of Corona crisis, there is no way to tell who has died and or contracted the virus in Liberia. Reports have it that a Vice Presudent and a professor at Cuttington College in Gbarnga, Central Liberia; Christine Tolbert-Norman, a daughter of former President William R Tolbert; former Finance Minister John Bessman; former Information Minister Emmanuel Bowier; the mother or mother-in-law of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill are among nearly 200 Liberians killed by the virus.

Former Indian Consul General and the wealthy owner of the Jetty Corporation in Monrovia reportedly brought over 100 Indians into Liberia. Health authorities and Immigration officers reportedly prevented the Indians from entry at Roberts International Airport but sources have it that he bypassed the process by placing a call to higher ups in the government who then gave the greenlight for the potentially infected Indians to enter Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While this carnage is raging, Liberia's globe-trotting President George Manneh Weah flew to Paris, France to attend a meeting.

Meanwhile, the virus has spread to other parts of the country including to faraway Harper City in Maryland County near the border with the Ivory Coast. The government has yet to impose a nationwide curfew or ban on schools, religious gatherings and other events. Say your prayers Liberians. Just a thought and not a sermon.

Jerry Wehtee Wion

Washington, DC, USA