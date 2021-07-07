Liberia: Jerry Yogboh Foundation Breaks Ground for Bridge Construction, Launches Scholarship Program in Monterrado District #12

Gardnersville — It was a jubilant day for residents of Keselley Boulevard in Montserrado County District #12 when the Jerry K. Yogboh Foundation broke ground for the construction of a bridge linking two of the communities- 'Blocks B and C'.

The two communities have been yearning for help because the makeshift bridge linking them has damaged and residents are constrained to commute on it daily.

With the intervention of Mr. Jerry K. Yogboh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation and a prominent resident of the District #12, the problem will soon be solved.

At the ground breaking ceremony over the weekend, Mr. Yogboh said he came across a group of young people during a visit to the community and they requested him to build a bridge linking their areas, and which has been a major problem for them over the years.

"Our being here today is by no mistake because this is what we do," he said. "We took a visit here last year and we met few youths. During our conversation, few of them asked the foundation to help build a bridge and with no hesitation, I told them let's go see the bridge. And the rest is history," he explained. The foundation, he said, opened a bidding a competition and a local construction company that met all of the criteria was selected. To a rousing applaud, he said the old planks crossing over the swamp will be replaced with a modern 8-ft footpath bridge, which will also be used by residents to transport their goods and other items using motorbikes and tricycles.

Presenting the blue print, he said the bridge will be completed within five months, costs a little over US$17,000 and will last for 25 years. The intervention, he added is his family's way of giving back to the community, noting that it was done in memory of his son, the late Jerry K. Yogboh Jr., who was killed at the beginning of this year.

"The foundation is doing this in honor of my late son. He was my Junior. He had a very good heart. But his life was cut short, and since then I have been more inspired to do good and help others," Mr. Yogboh said.

Opportunities for Needy Students

The foundation also launched its scholarship program for students of District #12 with an initial L$3 million as starting fund. Making the pronouncement, Mr. Yogboh said the scholarship committee will be stationed within the district and offer assistance in the forms of financial aid to needy students and academic excellence award to the brightest minds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, the head of the committee, Gibson Doe, said the scholarship will be decentralized in all parts of the district. he clarified that only students attending private grade schools will be targeted for now.

Meanwhile, the residents, through their leaders thanked Mr. Yogboh and his foundation for the meaningful initiatives, and promised to work with him for the successful implementation of the projects.

The bridge will be very essential to our communities. It directly connects us, and it will make movement between the two blocks easy. That's by you coming to connect us with block b makes us so grateful to God and to you. We will make sure that we work with you, hand in hand so that this project will be completed successfully," said Chairman David M. Gaigai of 'Block C'.

Madam Victoria Myers, the Chairperson of Kesseley Boulvard added: "On behalf of the women of Kesselly Boulevard, we want to say we are very much happy for what you have started, and not just here alone but in other parts of the district. We ask that you continue your friendship and your good will."