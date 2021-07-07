Liberia: Govt. Urges Red Light Marketers to Relocate

Tuesday, Internal Affairs Minister Honorable Varney A. Sirleaf held a meeting with the leadership of Red-light Market headed by its President Mary S. Walace and the President of Gobachop Market McClain Jallah.

A release from the Internal Affairs Ministry said the meeting was also attended by Acting Public Works Minister Honorable Ruth Coker-Collins.

During the meeting, Honorable Coker-Collins reiterated the need for relocation of marketers as Government undertakes the demolitions in the Red-light area beginning Monday, July 12, 2021.

The two Market superintendents agreed to be relocated effective immediately, with a deadline for the relocation on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Marketers will be relocated to the 14th Gobachop Market in Omega Community.

At the same time, Madam Walace has called for relocation of all smaller adjacent markets including the Coal Field and Pipeline.

For his part, Gobachop Market superintendent Jallah hailed the Government for the current clearing of huge garbage stockpiles.

The Public Works Ministry is collaborating with Market leaderships for a smooth transition including clearing of alley ways for vehicular movements to and from the new location.

Meanwhile, Minister Sirleaf is encouraging all marketers to cooperate fully with the relocation process under supervision of the existing leaderships in Red-light and Gobachop, as well as the Municipal Government of Paynesville. The release concluded