Liberia: PYJ Resigns From Defense Chairmanship

6 July 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Nimba County senior Senator and former rebel leader has resigned from his position as chairman on Defense intelligence and intelligence, a source to the senate told this paper late Tuesday.

"Senator Johnson sent in his resignation late last week. I do not have details on it but will disclose it to you once I have it," a senior official at the senate who declined to be name saidd.

It can be recalled that Senator Johnson was elected in May this year by the senate to chair the committee on Security an Intelligence.

But there were series of oppositions about his election. The US embassy issued a release against his election in the position.

