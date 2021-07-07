Kenya Risks Losing Sh48bn From Global Fund Over Kemsa Graft

The Global Fund says Kenya risks losing Sh48 billion if corruption allegations at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) are not completed and changes made to ensure transparency.

The Fund mobilises and invests money to accelerate the fight against Aids, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission began investigating allegations of graft at Kemsa last year over the procurement and supply of Covid-19 equipment. The agency cited an "irregular expenditure" of Sh7.8 billion.

The Fund and the Kenyan government have signed a new Sh48 billion grant aimed at boosting the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria in the country.

Audit underway

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Fund's Grant Management Division head Mark Edington said an audit was underway that will advise future decisions on the release of grants to Kenya. The audit is being conducted by the Global Fund's Office of the Inspector-General (OIG),.

The Global Fund is aware of the graft allegations at Kemsa, he said, and wants a commitment from all stakeholders that Kemsa's management, transparency and accountability problems are being looked into.

"We look forward to the support of the honourable Cabinet secretaries for Treasury and Ministry of Health, and the board of Kemsa, to work with the OIG to address issues that arise during the ongoing audit as the Fund's future decisions will be heavily guided by the findings and recommendations arising from the audit," Mr Edington said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Demands

He outlined the demands that must be met for Kenya to continue receiving grants. These include Kemsa finishing the implementation of reforms so that they can make urgent interventions, including addressing recent disruptions in the supply of critical HIV drugs.

The Fund, which has approved a total of $68 million to support Kenya in mitigating the consequences of Covid-19, also expressed its displeasure at the procurement of materials needed to fight the virus.

"We request that the government of Kenya puts in place mitigation measures to ensure timely procurement of health products, including for Covid-19, which are critical and urgent. Some of the lead times we have seen are unacceptably long," he said.

His remarks come as Kenya has requested an additional $31 million, now under review to boost the Covid-19 response, with Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman saying he was optimistic it will be approved.

Universal health coverage

"My ministry will ensure that the grant is implemented as per the design, and in ways that contribute to the attainment of universal health coverage," he said.

"We hope to achieve comprehensive prevention, treatment and care for people infected with HIV, TB and leprosy and lung disease as well as reduce malaria incidence and deaths by at least 75 per cent of the 2016 levels by 2023."

Donors at the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment Conference pledged $14.02 billion to help save 16 million lives and end the epidemics of Aids, TB and malaria by 2030. The Sh48 billion grant will supplement government efforts against HIV, TB and malaria, and strengthen health systems at the national, county and community levels.