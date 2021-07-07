Kenya: Sonko Defends Reverend Natasha, Blasts 'Haters'

6 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has jumped to the defense of city preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha following after she hogged headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The controversial politician, in a series of social media posts, urged the preacher not to listen to "evil" minded Kenyans and continue with her ministry of serving the Lord.

"Na sio kwa ubaya ninini watu wengine munauliza @revlucynatasha mtumishi wa Mungu??? Mushindweee pepoooo. Continue serving the Lord. The dirty-minded will talk during the day and sleep at night," wrote Mike Sonko on Instagram.

This is not the first time Mr Sonko has publicly shared his views on the preacher, in fact, Natasha started being in the limelight after the former unveiled her on social media as his official pastor.

Their close relationship led to many suggest the two had more in common other than just spiritual connection, claims Natasha denied.

Natasha was recently accused of organizing a sex orgy involving a Nigerian preacher and one of her congregants inside her church.

A Facebook user identified as Martha Mwihaki Hinga alleged that Natasha invited her for dinner together with a Nigerian guest speaker, her mother, brother, and her assistance with a hidden agenda.

However The Prophetic Latter Glory Ministry International City preacher dismissed the claims in a statement saying that the accusations were false and unfounded.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X