Kenya: Sonko Defends Reverend Natasha, Blasts 'Haters'

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has jumped to the defense of city preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha following after she hogged headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The controversial politician, in a series of social media posts, urged the preacher not to listen to "evil" minded Kenyans and continue with her ministry of serving the Lord.

"Na sio kwa ubaya ninini watu wengine munauliza @revlucynatasha mtumishi wa Mungu??? Mushindweee pepoooo. Continue serving the Lord. The dirty-minded will talk during the day and sleep at night," wrote Mike Sonko on Instagram.

This is not the first time Mr Sonko has publicly shared his views on the preacher, in fact, Natasha started being in the limelight after the former unveiled her on social media as his official pastor.

Their close relationship led to many suggest the two had more in common other than just spiritual connection, claims Natasha denied.

Natasha was recently accused of organizing a sex orgy involving a Nigerian preacher and one of her congregants inside her church.

A Facebook user identified as Martha Mwihaki Hinga alleged that Natasha invited her for dinner together with a Nigerian guest speaker, her mother, brother, and her assistance with a hidden agenda.

However The Prophetic Latter Glory Ministry International City preacher dismissed the claims in a statement saying that the accusations were false and unfounded.