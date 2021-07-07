Tunisia: Covid-19 - Record 7,930 Infections Logged in 24h

7 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A record 7,930 COVID-19 infections from 21,339 conducted tests (incidence rate of 37.16%) and further 119 fatalities had been reported on July 5, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

As such, the death count now stands at 15,601 and that of infections at 455,091.

Recoveries rose by 5,094, hitting 369,632.

Kairouan governorate logged on July 5 the highest number of deaths (28), followed by Tunis and Beja governorates (14 in each) and Sousse (10).

The highest daily incidence rates were registered in Mahdia (54%), Siliana (53%), KEf (49.9%) and Gafsa (49%).

