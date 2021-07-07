Tanzania: Committee Advices Cti Members to Pay Tax

MEMBERS of the Parliamentary Committee on Industry, Trade and Environment have advised members of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) to be honest and fulfil their responsibilities by paying tax in order to maintain trust with the government.

This advice was delivered at a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday on the first day of their tour to familiarize with various activities of CTI members.

The members of the committee pointed out that while the government was fulfilling its obligations by putting in place conducive environments of doing business in the country, the CTI should also play its part as required by the law. "The government has its responsibilities; likewise the CTI also has its role to play.

The sixth phase government is working hard to be responsive and I believe the ambition of our president is to create conducive environments of doing business," Vice-Chairman of the Committee Eric Shigongo said.

According to him, everyone is witnessing developments being made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, especially in improving business environment.

But while the government was doing so, he said, industrialists must fulfill their responsibility by being honest to maintain trust betweenthe two parties.

Mr Shigongo, who is also a Member of Parliament (Buchosa- CCM) said while the government continues to create friendly environment of doing business, it was equally important for business people to inculcate culture of voluntarily paying taxes.

On his part, Engineer Ezra Chiwelesa (BiharamuroEast-- CCM) said that industry owners should trace to the origin, what prompted the government to impose strong measures and tax laws and suggest solutions. "This will enable the committee to advise the government properly.

The government has already dealt with some of the complaints by industry owners and eliminated various nuisance taxes, so you too, must fulfill your responsibilities," he said.

The lawmaker also pointed out that following the recently launched Five-Year Development Plan III, industries would be largely relied upon in the competitive economy for human and industrial developments. Legislator Haji Mlenge (Chakwa-CCM) from Zanzibar said that they have been always asking the government to ensure CIT members work in a better environment, but should pay taxes in a friendly manner.

CTI Executive Director, Mr Leodegar Tenga, thanked members of the Bunge Committee for visit them, so that they could witness what they were told on activities industry owners were doing.

He told the Committee members that the government budget for the 2021/2022 financial year was historical because it has come out to address many challenges CTI members were facing and has provided a very positive direction for industrial development.

Mr Tenga explained that the government budget has helped industrial owners reduce operating costs, production and enable industrialists to protect what they produce differently if the government was to allow imported goods to be sold in the local market arbitrarily.