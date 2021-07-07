Tanzania: NGO Hails Samia On Fight Against Malnutrition, Stunting

THE Partnership for Nutrition in Tanzania (PANITA) has hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan for assuring continuous efforts to fight stunting and malnutrition in the country.

The association, which is a network of over 340 non-governmental organisations dealing with issues of nutrition countrywide, said it was optimistic that the government under President Samia will further reduce stunting among Tanzanians, especially children.

Executive Director of the PANITA, Mr Tumaini Mikindo, yesterday said a statement by the President recently issued over the fight against malnutrition was very promising.

Earlier, President Samia when speaking to editors at the State House in Dar es Salaam stressed that her government will strengthen fight against dwarfism by engaging Regional Commissioners (RCs).

When she served as the Vice-President, Ms Samia stood firm against the problem, during which in 2017, she made the RCs to sign a contract for supervising the issue of nutrition in their areas.

By entering contract with the RCs, she managed to pin them down until they were able to reduce level of stunting and malnutrition in their regions.

According to Mr Mikindo, President's recent statement has pleased members of the PANITA, who have expressed commitment to support the six-phase government in fight against the malnutrition and stunting.

"Fighting stunting and malnutrition requires political will and we have seen it from President Samia. She has promised to deal with this health challenge and we have welcomed her intent," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania NGO Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On her part, Programme Coordinator of the PANITA Ms Jane Msagati, said: "After Ms Samia signed a contract with the Regional Commissioners over campaign against stunting and malnutrition, we have seen many regions improving their nutrition levels."

She said the contracts have brought motivation among the regional leaders to up efforts against the problem.

Tanzania is a member of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) network under the United Nations (UN).

The SUN is a Movement, led by countries, committed to the understanding that good nutrition is the best investment of the future. The political leaders of SUN countries agree to engage all sectors of central and local governments in efforts to improve nutrition.

Their governments establish priorities and plans which are backed by different stakeholders - including civil society, the United Nations system, development partners, business enterprises and researchers.