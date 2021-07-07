Tanzania: Samia Invites Us Leader Biden

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has extended an invitation to US President Joseph Biden to visit Tanzania, in further strengthening the two countries' ties.

President Samia extended the invitation to the new US leader when she held a telephone conversation with the U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken yesterday.

President Samia extended the invitation to the new US leader when she held a telephone conversation with the U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken yesterday.

During the talks, the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. .President Samia reaffirmed her government's commitment to further strengthen the long existing ties between Tanzania and the US in different International forums.

"It is with great pleasure, I receive the best wishes andI pledge to continue accelerating the existing ties between our two countries," President Samia told the US leader.

During their conversation, Blinken congratulated President Samia for assuming the presidency following the passing on of the late President John Magu-fuli in March, this year.

He assured President Samia that the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will continue to support Tanzania's efforts to bring development to its people by taking into consideration the country's priorities Mr Blinken also applauded the steps taken by President Samia in dealing with the Covid- 19 pandemic, noting that the US is committed to extend support to Tanzania in tackling the disease, which has claimed millions of lives across the globe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The US State Secretary on the other hand congratulated President Samia for her efforts in strengthening democracy in the country and her aspiration of interacting and collaborating with other political parties as well as the promotion of freedom of expression.

"I am pleased with the reforms made in improving the business environment of the country. The US is pleased with the current state of affairs and encouraged it's investors to come and invest in Tanzania," said Mr Blinken.

Tanzania is currently the United States' 121st largest goods trading partner with 462 million US dollars in total (two way) goods trade during 2019. The East African nation was the United States' 119th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019. Tanzania imports from the US totaled 333 million US dollars; while goods exports totaled 130 million US dollars.

The U.S. goods trade surplus with Tanzania was 203 million US dollars in 2019. The top import categories (2-digit HS) in 2019 were: aircraft (175 million US dollars), machinery (27 million US dollars), cereals (wheat--23 million US dollars), plastics (19 million US dollars), and milling products (9 million US dollars).

U.S. total exports of agricultural products to Tanzania totaled 47 million US dollars in 2019. Leading domestic export categories include: wheat (23 million US dollars), prepared food (3 million US dollars), pulses (3 million US dollars), vegetable oils (ex. soybean) (3 million US dollars), and poultry meat & products (ex. eggs) (2 million US dollars).