Zimbabwe: Machete Gang Robs Domboshava Artisanal Miners

A six member machete gang pounced on three small scale miners in Domboshava last week and went away with US$6 630 and valuables worth $32 000.

The incident took place during the night at Marufu and Nyamande Villages under Chief Chinamhora.

The gang, which was armed with machetes, claw bars and knives attacked Spencer Sande of Marufu Village where they assaulted him and went away with US$1 530 in cash and valuables before proceeded to the Nyamande family where they robbed Memory Chitumba of two cellphones and other valuables, all valued at $14 000 after threatening to assault her.

The gang proceeded to Matthew Nyamande's house where they robbed him of US$5 100 and valuables worthy $12 500.

The gang then disappeared from the scene.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incidents and urged the public not to keep large sums of cash in their homes.

He said investigations into the matter were already in progress.