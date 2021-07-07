Zimbabwe: Chevrons Suffer Major Blow Ahead of Showdown

ZIMBABWE'S Chevrons suffered a major blow yesterday when it was announced inspirational skipper, Sean Williams, and experienced batsman, Sean Williams, will miss the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

The showdown gets underway this morning.

Williams, who has been a rock on which the Chevrons have been riding on, of late, and Ervine, have gone into self-isolation, after coming into contact, with Covid-positive family members.

"Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, part of Zimbabwe's 20-man squad announced last week, could not join the squad," Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson, Darlington Majonga said.

"They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid-19.

"According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate."

The experienced Brendan Taylor will once again lead Zimbabwe in the Test.

Taylor represented the team, at the Ispahani Test Match trophy presentation ceremony, at Harare Sports Club, yesterday.

Bangladesh skipper, Mominul Haque, represented his team, during the brief ceremony.

Taylor said the absence of Williams and Ervine could be an opportunity for the newcomers in the squad to make a statement.

Zimbabwe named four uncapped players, in the squad, last week - opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano, fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga and batters Joylord Gumbie and Dion Myers -- and, at least, two of them are in line for Test debuts.

"We are missing a few experienced players but we have some young and exciting players coming through," Taylor said.

"It is a great opportunity for them to see where they stand. It is an exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket."

Williams and Ervine were returning to the Test squad for the Bangladesh assignment after nursing injuries.

Williams made two centuries against Afghanistan earlier this year but missed the Tests against Pakistan.

Ervine, the left-handed top-order batter, would have also been a welcome addition for the side given his decent record against Bangladesh.

In five Tests against them, he has 303 runs at an average of 33.66.

Bangladesh will welcome back all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who missed most of the West Indies series at home because of a left thigh injury and opted out of the Sri Lanka Tests in April, to play in the IPL.

Shakib brings the perfect balance to the Bangladesh side with his aggressive batting, accurate left-arm spin, and tremendous experience.

Zimbabwe have much to do in this Test after Pakistan crushed them in both Tests in their last series at home.

Tendai Chatara returns to the Test squad, with Blessing Muzarabani very much the leader of the pace attack, while wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva has recent form on his side, having done well against Pakistan.

The visitors will have nothing but a win on their mind after losing three of their four Tests this year.

As for Mominul Haque, he has won just one of his eight Tests as captain. He has often not had the services of all the big guns, and might be without Tamim Iqbal for this one.

Haque will also expect the likes of Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das, who have all been plagued by inconsistency, to contribute.

For Bangladesh, the pace attack will be led by Abu Jayed and Taskin Ahmed.

However, given the nature of the Harare pitch, the spin duo of Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz might have a big role to play.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are locked at seven wins apiece over the years, with three of their 17 matches ending in draws. -- ESPNCriicinfo