Zimbabwe: Jemwa Set to Leave for Us Adventure

Sports Reporter

ALAXANDER Sports Club-based Avondale Athletic Club coach, Knowledge Jemwa, will leave the country tomorrow to fulfil a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that will see him attain some coaching badges, in the United States.

Jemwa, a holder of a Diploma in Sports Management and a Diploma in talent scouting, with the Scottish FA, is expected to take part in the programme, which will run from July 10 to October 31. The young coach, whose side ply their trade in Harare Province Division 2B, said they will be based in California. "I am happy that I was chosen as one of the participants at the upcoming courses, to be held in the United States, from Saturday," said Jemwa.

"At the programme, we will be conducting coaching clinics, and also learning from different clubs, and academies, which include LA Galaxy, Hollywood Soccer Academy, Valencia Academy, FC Barcelona, Portland Timbers and Nike Soccer Academy.

"I am very happy to be listed by the UK International Soccer and Scottish FA since I am doing UEFA B with them.

"Being the only Zimbabwean on the list, I want to go and learn new skills, and have an international exposure, so that I will come back, and share my knowledge back home.

"I have been encouraged by some local coaches, like Tonderai Ndiraya, Joel Luphala, and former Dynamos captain, Jimmy Tigere, who has since ventured into fitness training.

"I also received a call, from former national team coach, Charles Mhlauri, as well as Justice Majabvi, who gave me some insights into what to expect, since he was involved in such soccer trips.

"Ephraim Mazarura, whom I used to work with at Centre of Excellence Academy, congratulated me and wished me well."