Zimbabwe: Tigers Dare to Dream

Even Though the Pre — match talk has revolved around the pitch conditions being potentially favourable to the seamers, in order to challenge the Bangladesh batsmen, this is still a rare opportunity for the Asian side.

They don't have too many away victories in their 21-year Test history.

In fact, recent form in the format clearly suggests that they would love to pick up a win of any sorts.

They were humbled by a new-look West Indies side at home, at the start of the year, and then went on to lose in Sri Lanka as well.

They have failed to win even a single Test match in 2021, losing three and drawing the other.

All those games were played in conditions favourable to them, which only added to their concerns.

And, now, if the surface in Harare does offer pace and bounce, the Bangladesh batsmen will have their task cut out.

At the same time, the fact that Zimbabwe have been severely depleted in the batting department due to the absence of Craig Ervine and Sean Williams should play into Bangladesh's hands.

These are proven performers with the regular captain even scoring a century in his last Test appearance.

If they can knock off Brendan Taylor cheaply, things are destined to fall in place for Bangladesh.

Shakib al Hasan's presence should also boost the visitors.

The all-rounder, who didn't feature against Sri Lanka, will be viewed as an impact player especially with the bat in these conditions.

Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque and Liton Das have plenty of experience up their sleeve and that could well prove to be the difference between the two sides.

Clear skies are expected on all five days with the temperatures set to be slightly on the cooler side.

The last Test match played at this venue exactly couple of months ago saw Pakistan make merry with the bat.

Zimbabwe were battered eventually as the Pakistan seamers got the job done to deliver an innings win.

Zimbabwe

Probable XI: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor (C), Milton Shumba/Dion Myers, Joylord Gumbie, Regis Chakabva (WK), Donald Tiripano, Roy Kaia, Richard Ngarava/Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh

Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal/Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Shoriful Islam

What they said

"We are missing a few experienced players but we have some young and exciting players coming through. It is a great opportunity for them to see where they stand. It is an exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket." -- Brendan Taylor on the absence of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine

"I was a bit concerned regarding our preparation but that is gone now as we have been practising with the red ball for a week after our arrival in Harare. We had a nice warm-up match and everyone was involved there." -- Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque's concerns have eased -- Cricbuzz