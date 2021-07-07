Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - 10 Additional Positive Cases

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 2 426 PCR tests yesterday, 06 July 2021. The test results were obtained late at night.

The positive cases detected are as follows:

· Five cases detected through Contact Tracing exercise.

· One case detected during a routine test of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

· Three cases recorded on Day 7 in quarantine. They were patients with negative PCR tests on admission.

· One case detected at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. The case is being investigated.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 401 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and as at yesterday afternoon, 1 083 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has as at date 298 active cases.