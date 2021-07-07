Mauritius: Inter Centre Virtual Team Challenge - Minister Toussaint Hands Over Prizes to Winners

press release

A prize giving ceremony was held, yesterday afternoon, in Port-Louis, to reward the winners of the Inter Centre Virtual Team Challenge, organised by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation.

The Helvetia Youth Centre was awarded the first prize, while Mahebourg Youth Centre came out as the First Runner Up, and Chemin Grenier Youth Centre as the Second Runner Up.

The competition spanned from May to June 2021 and saw the participation of 24 Youth Centres. Each Youth Centre selected a team of five participants. The activity was performed via Microsoft Teams.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, handed over medals for each participant of the winning team, along with a cheque and shield, to a representative of each Youth Centre. The winning team received a cheque of Rs 20,000, the first runner up Rs 15 000, and the second runner up Rs 10 000.

In his address on the occasion, the Minister pointed out that his Ministry came up with the initiative of launching the competition during the COVID-19 lockdown, this year. As everyone was confined indoor, the Ministry elaborated a series of online activities in a bid to encourage participation from youths, he added. He also dwelt on the ongoing activities including a virtual quiz and Zenes montre to talan depi lakaz.

He urged everyone to check out the Ministry's Facebook page for regular updates pertaining to activities organised by the Ministry. The finals of e-sports will be broadcast live on our Facebook page this coming Sunday, he said. Mr Toussaint also announced that sports activities will resume shortly but in strict adherence to sanitary measures and protocols.

In addition, the Minister encouraged everyone to fill in the survey available on the Facebook Page of the Ministry, so as to provide their input to contribute to the revamping of the Youth Centres around the country.

He lauded the efforts and participation of everyone, including the Ministry's officers and all youths who participated in the nation-wide sensitisation campaign on COVID-19 sanitary measures.