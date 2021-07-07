Southern Africa: SADC and Unicef Collaborate to Promote Youth Empowerment Opportunities in the Region

press release

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Senior Advisor for partnerships and resource mobilisation under the Generation Unlimited (GenU) movement, Ms. Nadi Albino, paid a courtesy call on Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, on 02 July 2021.

The promotion of youth empowerment through regional programmes so as to help the youth become more productive and engaged members of society in the SADC region was at the fore of discussions during the meeting.

Dr Tax expressed confidence that this positive development would unlock new empowerment opportunities for young people in Botswana, and the region at large. She underscored the need to ensure synergy and complementarity among key actors, notably the youth themselves, in addressing the many challenges they faced and ensuring their full contribution to the socio-economic development agenda.

Both parties acknowledged that young people in the SADC region and the rest of the world represented enormous opportunities to transform economic and social outcomes and are committed to establish cooperation modalities to implement responsive interventions to address challenges facing youth in the region.

Generation Unlimited (GenU)

GenU is a global multi-sector partnership, mandated by UNICEF to bring together the private sector, governments, multilateral organisations, civil society, and young people through mutual and cordial engagements to meet to the urgent need for expanded education, training and employment opportunities for young people aged 10 to 24 years.