South Africa: Employment and Labour On Temporal Closure of Secunda Labour Centre Due to Covid-19 Case

press release

The Secunda Labour Centre in Mpumalanga has been closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. This is to allow employees who tested positive and those who have been in contact with the affected employee to self-isolate and for the necessary decontamination of the office to be carried out as required.

Though the Department of Employment and Labour is concerned about the disruption of their much needed services, of paramount importance is the safety of its clients and staff members. The Leandra Satellite office will remain operational for all the departmental normal activities and therefore clients can use it.

According to Margaret Mazibuko, the Mpumalanga Chief Director: Provincial Operations (CDPO), an official fell ill and went to consult a doctor whereupon she was tested for covid-19.

The results came back positive and the official immediately alerted the office. The office took precautionary measures by informing the staff members who were in contact with affected employee to self-isolate.

"We would like to wish the affected staff members a speedy recovery and wish to remind all officials to always adhere to the COVID-19 protocols," she said.

The office is expected to open on Thursday, 08 July 2021, and clients are encouraged to use the Department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za or visit other nearby offices.