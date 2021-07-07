South Africa: We Need a Fresh, Fleet-of-Foot Approach to Funding Small Business Development (Part One)

6 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ann Bernstein and Stefan Schirmer

It is extremely difficult for large bureaucracies, staffed by people of whom few have any experience running a business, to provide effective support to small businesses. It is much more likely that smaller agencies, incentivised partly by a profit motive and specialising in certain kinds of business activities, will provide the right kind of support.

Ann Bernstein and Stefan Schirmer are from the Centre for Development and Enterprise. This article is based on a new CDE publication, What role can small and micro businesses play in achieving inclusive growth?

Part One in a two-part series.

The Department of Small Business Development received R2.5-billion in 2021 to fulfil its mandate: R900-million is to be spent on enterprise development and R1.4-billion is for development finance. Vastly more (an estimated R17-billion) is spent by all levels and agencies of government on "small enterprise development". A significant proportion of this takes the form of procurement from small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

What impact does that massive expenditure have? No one really knows. What is clear is that our small business sector was hardly expanding and thriving before the pandemic, and Covid-19 has by all accounts had a devastating impact.

In a series of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

