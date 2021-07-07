South Africa: Business Interruption - Insurance Sector Stalls On Claims While Making Superprofits, Says Hospitality Industry

analysis

As some insurers stall on paying out business interruption claims, a new report suggests that the industry is earning superprofits, thanks to the lockdowns and work-from-home trend.

As the leisure and hospitality sector reels under the Level 4 lockdown which could well last longer than the allocated fortnight, payments of claims for business interruption insurance are proceeding at an all-too leisurely pace.

The issue arose when restaurants, hotels, and lodges claimed from their short-term insurers for their expenses and profits lost under the lockdown. The insurers, Guardrisk, Hollard, Bryte, Santam and others, rejected the claims, arguing that it was the government-imposed lockdown and not the disease, Covid-19, that had caused the losses.

But legal clarity was provided by a number of courts, including the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which found that the insurers were liable for specific claims that were lodged as a result of Covid-19.

"It has been a long battle to get justice for our clients, over 800 of them," said Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa.

"It has been 15 months since Covid-19 upended their businesses, and six months since the judgments in the Cafe Chameleon case, as well as the UK's Financial Sector Conduct...