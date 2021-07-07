South Africa: Premier Alan Winde - Update On Covid-19 and Vaccines On 6 July

7 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As at 1pm on 6 July 2021, the Western Cape had 24 009 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number of 336 409 COVID-19 cases to date and 299 747 recoveries.

486 600 (note: this figure is more than the dashboard figure due to a short lag time in updating vaccinations on the dashboard)

The Western Cape's dashboard has recorded 104 additional deaths since it last updated on Monday, 5 July, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 12 653. While 104 additional deaths were recorded on the dashboard, this includes data added over a 7-day period, reflecting today. The current 7-day moving average is 35 deaths per day. We send our condolences to the loved ones of those who have passed.

Premier Winde conducts small business site visit to Jordan's Ways of Cooking, Langa

Today, I conducted a small business site visit to Jordans Ways of Cooking in Langa where I was joined by the Minister of Economic Opportunities, David Maynier.

During the visit, we were briefed on the restaurant's measures to prevent transmission, its innovative steps to keep business going and we discussed concerns relating to the restrictions.

This site visit also gave us an opportunity to support small businesses, as we ordered and enjoyed a coffee from this proud local restaurant. I call on residents to further play their part and support small businesses, wherever possible.

I want to commend Jordan's Ways of Cooking on their innovative approach amid the pandemic. Anticipating that there would be a third wave, the restaurant launched their cellphone application during the increased alert level so that customers could make orders and get deliveries.

I encourage other small businesses to be equally disruptive and look for opportunities to do business amid the lockdown. We need to think innovatively during this period to ensure that we protect our local economy.

The Western Cape Government will continue to play its part in supporting small businesses by calling for the reopening of UIF TERS which will go a long way in supporting the employees of small businesses.

Premier Winde visits CTICC mass vaccination site to check on its preparation ahead of activation tomorrow

Today, the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town and Discovery Health conducted an oversight visit at the Cape Town International Convention Centre mass Vaccination Centre of Hope to check on its preparation ahead of its activation tomorrow.

Between July and December this year, this mass vaccination centre is expected to administer over 750 000 vaccinations in Cape Town, playing a critical role in the Western Cape and South Africa's vaccination programme.

The oversight visit today was attended by the Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde, Provincial Minister of Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Mayor of Cape Town, Dan Plato, Community Services & Health MMC in the City of Cape Town, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Discovery Group Executive, Adrian Gore and Discovery Health CEO, Dr Ryan Noach. A virtual tour was also conducted with the public and the media, who joined online, to help create awareness.

Premier Alan Winde said that the Vaccination Centre of Hope is a pioneering collaboration, that shows what is possible when the private and public sector work together and encouraged residents to register for their vaccine.

