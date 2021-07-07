Kenya: Pioneer Female Referee Leaves Rich Legacy

As the burial of veteran Fifa referee Pamela Adhiambo Ochieng draws closer, former colleagues have continued to eulogise her for helping develop Kenyan football.

Adhiambo, 57, died on July 2 at St. Jairus Hospital in Kisumu, where she had been admitted for about two weeks. Her body is being preserved at Port Florence Community Hospital Mortuary in the Lakeside city ahead of the burial on Saturday in Ngere, Seme Sub-County.

Kenya Football Referees Association (KFRA) president Gilbert Moore Titus Ottieno recalled Adhiambo as a brave, forthright and hardworking person, noting that she always stood for the truth in the local football scene.

"I would like to send my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the family, the football referee fraternity and football at large in the country," Ottieno told Nation Sport.

"We have lost a formidable leader. She served very effectively with a lot of honesty, impartiality and integrity that catapulted her into international refereeing. She was a friend and a mentor to many."

Adhiambo was credited as a class three referee in 1991 after being trained by KFRA officials in Kakamega and attained Fifa accreditation in 1998.

Ottieno said that Adhiambo was among the few, local female referees officiating men's matches, who refused to be arm-twisted by both the government and the then football administrators in the 90s.

Haphazard fixtures, arbitrary decisions, illogical demotions and promotions, and financial mismanagement were the order of the day then.

In December 2000, eight top flight football clubs formed the Inter Clubs Consultative Group (ICCG).

The ICCG, which Adhiambo and Ottieno were part of, then embarked on agitating for transparency from a corrupt and mismanaged KFF.

The ICCG later converted to the Kenyan Premier Football Group (KPFG) that evolved into the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) that brought a professionally managed league.

Adhiambo, who also served as a match commissioner both locally and internationally, was in 2012 appointed in the FKF Technical Committee, alongside chairman Elly Mukolwe, Ottieno, Hussein Terry, Evans Mwachia and Margaret Oduor.

Others included Maxim Itur, Alphonse Amugune, George Nyamwanda and Daniel Githaka.

She served in that capacity for three years and later continued to mentor upcoming female referees, while also volunteering as a match commissioner in local football matches in Mumias.

She was an employee of Mumias Sugar Company in Kakamega County.

"She (Adhiambo) was one such strong referee because she defied all odds and stuck with the founders of KPL, despite facing intimidation and threats from the government and federation," said Ottieno.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also praised her for single-handedly raising her four children (three boys and one girl) after being widowed at only 29 years.

KFRA Secretary General Aloise Odhiambo, who served with Adhiambo in the Referees Appointment Committee, said she was tough and only allowed those who were qualified to officiate matches.

"She always stood for honesty in the game which is today lacking amongst many referees. She was a strong woman who helped many girls become referees. I remember sometimes she could officiate up to three matches in a day when we were few."

Fifa Technical Instructor Damaris Kimani, who apart from being groomed by Adhiambo also got the opportunity to officiate with her said: "she was tough, but a motherly figure to me."

Adhiambo's son Teddy Ochieng who played for Mumias Sugar Youth team said: "My mother was everything you can say about a good person. The good heart that she had outside there, trying to help football grow is what we experienced at home with her. She always wanted the best for us."

Until her demise, Adhiambo served as an assistant treasurer of the KFRA and was a businesswoman in Kisumu.

votieno@ke.nationmedia.com