Tanzania: Mwanza Club Keen to Strike Gold in Swimming Gala

LAKE Swim Club is currently preparing well for the forthcoming national swimming championship which is expected to take place in September this year in Dar-es-salaam.

That was said by the club's coach Ally Msazi speaking during his Under -7, U-8 and U-9 teams' arrival yesterday at Mwanza airport. Msazi said he was very grateful to the government for organizing various swimming competitions.

He congratulated his students under the age of seven for winning the overall champions in Tanzania National Junior swimming championship 2021 which was held in Dar-essalaam over the weekend.

"We have come from the National Swimming Championship and I congratulate my players for taking the Title and this is a good thing for us," Msazi said.

He said that was their first time participating in the tournament and they were able to emerge as the national swimming champion.

He mentioned some of his players who emerged won titles as Aisha Hassan, Clementina Paschal and William Ngwandu.

He said he was very grateful to all the parents who were able to allow their children to take part in the competition as well as the entire management of the Lake Swim club.

Mwanza International School administrative officer Paschal Kamala has asked the government to build swimming pools in various parts of the country to promote the sport of swimming.

He also requested the government to enable the game in the school competitions which will also help students of government schools to participate.

Kamala said swimming is a job and if the athletes are well prepard they can win the Olympics.