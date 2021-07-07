Namibia: Women's Centre Challenges World Athletics

THE Women's Leadership Centre has thrown its weight behind Namibian athletes Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, saying their exclusion from the Tokyo Olympic Games amounted to sexism and racism.

In a press release issued yesterday, the WLC's programme manager Liz Frank said they were dismayed by the decision, 'due to their testosterone levels, which were measured to be higher than those specified by World Athletics.'

"South African athlete Caster Semenya and other African athletes have experienced the same treatment by the WA in recent years," she added.

Frank said the decision was both sexist and racist.

"It is sexist as there is no testing of male athletes to check for high levels of testosterone. Surely not all men have the same level. Surely there is an "average level" for men. Then why are male athletes whose testosterone levels are much higher than this level not excluded from competing until they artificially bring their levels down," she said.

"We also hold this decision to be racist. We are not aware of white women who have been subjected to this treatment by the WA. Or are their cases being handled with greater respect for their privacy? Then this too is racist," she added.

Frank said they stand in solidarity with the two young Namibian athletes and other African athletes, and call on the Namibian government, the Namibia Athletes Commission and the global women's movement to challenge this treatment of women athletes by World Athletics.

"Will they start measuring the unfair advantage due to the length of women's legs next?" she concluded.