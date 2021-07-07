Zimbabwe: RBZ Introduces New ZWL$ 50 Notes

6 July 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued a new ZWL$ 50 note that will be introduced into circulation tomorrow and is expected to increase physical money supply, curb cash shortages and improve transacting convenience.

Authorities earlier this year approved the introduction of new $50, $100 and $200 banknotes through a drip-feed system in order to manage inflation.

The notes carry the face of first Chimurenga icon mbuya Nehanda with some golden coloured iridescent band on it.

"The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) wishes to advise the public that the ZW$50 banknote issued on 6 July 2021 through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021 will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021," the Central Bank said.

New Fifty dollar note

"The Bank shall release ZW$360 million through the normal banking channels and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve Bank and collect the cash from 7 July 2021," it added.

The latest addition of notes are expected to mitigate the cash shortages.

Cash shortages have triggered queues at most banks and have also propelled the parallel market where premiums are charged to convert electronic money into cash.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X