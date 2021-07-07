Liberia: Ldea Arrests Motorcyclist, 39, for Allegedly Transporting Narcotic Substance

Buchanan — The County Detachment of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested a motorcyclist at a Joint Security Checkpoint in Grand Bassa for allegedly possessing and transporting narcotic drugs.

According to the LDEA boss, George B. Johnson, Otis Chea was picked up on Friday, July 2, during a vehicle search at the Big Joe Town Checkpoint driving towards Rivercess County via Grand Bassa Electoral District five.

Col. Johnson, in a press briefing, explained that the 10 parcels of Heroin that weighed 100 grams and worth L$86,000 was discovered with the suspect currently behind bars and will be processed to Court shortly.

The LDEA Boss narrated his discouragement regarding young Liberians being seen in ghettoes and at street corners distributing and abusing different categories of narcotic drugs; forgetting that they ought to be the future leaders of the State.

But 39 year-old Otis Chea denied being the owner of the substance caught on his motorbike, stating that the bag in which the drug was discovered belongs to a passenger who boarded another bike due to the COVID-19 health protocol that prohibits three persons riding on a bike.

Otis claimed that the man (Passenger) asked him to drop the bag to his wife's home since he (Otis) was carrying another passenger after which man said to be the owner of the bag had traveled far ahead via another bike before the LDEA search at the checkpoint.

"As motorcyclists, we do not search passengers' bags before carrying them to their selected destinations," Otis asserted; therefore, the suspect said he could not preempt what the bag contained prior to it being searched by the security.

Suspect Otis also narrated that after the passenger asked him to take the bag to his wife upon arrival; a lady he only spoke with him on the phone and gave direction of her residence.

When asked, Otis told journalists that he does not know the man's wife personally, but can identify the "ITI" Company area she described via phone; owing to the reality that he is familiar with the environment as a bike rider for more than five years.

After the interaction, the 39 year-old suspect, was immediately returned to detention pending Court for trial shortly.