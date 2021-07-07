Namibia: Companies, Households Still Cling to Overdrafts

ALTHOUGH local companies have been reducing their borrowing for productive purposes, most of them still depend on overdrafts to get by.

This, according to analysts, is normal given the current macroeconomic environment clouded by Covid-19 and accompanying restrictions.

Recently released Bank of Namibia (BoN) statistics for May this year show that the growth in loans extended to companies slowed to 1,2% compared to 2% in April 2021.

This slowdown lowered growth in credit extended to the entire private sector, which landed at 2,8% year-on-year in May, from 3,1% the previous month.

Despite companies not hiring and leasing assets or taking up many loans to build and expand, they appear to be hooked on overdraft facilities to fund their operations.

Statistics show that companies borrowing through overdrafts are still in the double digits, and recorded a 10,2% growth in May, compared to 13,5% in April 2021.

Credit advanced for companies to build or expand their properties, however, continues on a downward trend, contracting by 2,6% in May 2021 from a negative 2% year on year in April 2021.

Instalment and leasing credit (biggest negative contributor), contracted by 10,5% yearly in May compared to -11,3% y/y in April 2021.

According to the central bank, the wholesale and retail sector had reduced its borrowing significantly by the end of May 2021.

"The decrease reflects a lower uptake of credit, specifically by corporations in the wholesale and retail trade sector, as well as the energy and financial services sectors," said the central bank.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency, the same sector only recorded a positive quarterly growth twice, since 2016

The government, together with the central bank, introduced more than six economic stimulus packages into the corporate world. However, these have struggled to create lasting momentum in the economy.

The stimulus packages included the one-off emergency income grant, the tax-back loan scheme, accelerated VAT refunds and payment of uncontested accounts for services provided to the government. Amendments were also made to the Credit Agreement Act, which saw the maximum repayment period on vehicle instalments extended from 54 months to 72 months, as from 1 September 2020.

The Bank of Namibia also adopted an accommodative monetary policy stance, cutting the repo rate to 3,75%.

Despite all these incentives, confidence remains low. Companies and households are not approaching lenders to fund or expand operations.

On households credit uptake, May recorded a 4% growth yearly compared to 3,9% in April.

The same trend of living on overdraft is also picked up on the households side, recording a 5,1% growth. Mortgage loans also posted a 4,9% growth.

Analysts at Simonis Storm said while there has been some recovery in the property market in terms of volumes sold, the increase in mortgage could be emanating from refinancing by financially constrained households.

"We believe it is likely that the majority of the increase in mortgages rather reflect households refinancing their existing mortgage bonds to supplement suppressed incomes," reads Simonis analysis.

RED FLAGS

Positive credit extension to the private sector is a beacon of hope. However, it should also be interpreted in context, as it can indicate that both companies and households are finding it hard to survive, hence they are resorting to debt.

According to Simonis Storm, households debt has been on an upward growth path, compared to a negative growth path for corporates - with an inflection point observed early this year.

The inflection point shows an exchange in household and corporate debt levels "indicative that households are finding it more difficult to keep afloat given the current subdued environment", reads the analysis.

Simonis Storm advanced various arguments for the reduction in corporates' debt. It is either they are pessimistic about future business opportunities and demand less credit as a result, or the corporate credit could be decreasing due to insolvencies or corporates are paying off debts at a faster pace due to lower interest rates, said Simonis Storm.

Email: [email protected]