Namibia: Criminal Charges After Funeral Shooting

A WINDHOEK resident is being held in police custody while facing two charges under the Arms and Ammunition Act after he allegedly fired off shots with a pistol at a funeral on Saturday.

Onesmus Haiyanga (26) yesterday made a first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on charges of possessing a firearm without a licence and discharging a firearm in a public place.

The state is alleging that Haiyanga had a 9 mm pistol in his possession at Gammams Cemetery in Windhoek on Saturday, without having a licence to possess the gun.

Haiyanga is also accused of discharging the pistol in a public place at the cemetery.

Haiyanga was arrested after a video recording showing an unruly scene at Gammams Cemetery was widely circulated on social media platforms over the past weekend.

The recording shows cars being spun in circles among people in a parking area at the cemetery, while a man pulls a pistol from his waist and then fires shots into the air. After firing the shots, the man is seen with the pistol tucked back under his belt as he picks up a glass with a whisky-coloured drink standing on the ground by his feet, before the video clip ends.

The recording was made at the cemetery where the burial of a Windhoek resident, Lee Namaseb, who died in a road accident in the city on 26 June, was taking place.

In a public statement issued after the events at the cemetery, Namaseb's family denounced the incident, which it said had taken place after friends of Namaseb had been denied entry to his burial site because of a limit on the number of people allowed to attend his burial under Covid-19 restrictions.

The family also recounted that the same group of young people involved in the events at the cemetery afterwards tried to visit the family's home, where they were also denied entry.

They then gathered at a nearby car wash, where they were involved in a confrontation with the police and 26 people were arrested on Saturday.

The people arrested were given the option of paying admission-of-guilt fines for contravening the current Covid-19 regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Haiyanga is facing more serious charges, though.

Public prosecutor Precious Matali informed magistrate Linus Samunzala yesterday that further investigations need to be done by the police, with the ownership of the firearm allegedly used by Haiyanga one of the aspects of the case that need to be established.

Haiyanga is remaining in police custody in the meantime, and is due to return to court on Friday to hear if he will be granted bail.

Defence lawyer Mpule Siyomunji is representing Haiyanga.