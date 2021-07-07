Namibia: Criminal Charges After Funeral Shooting

7 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A WINDHOEK resident is being held in police custody while facing two charges under the Arms and Ammunition Act after he allegedly fired off shots with a pistol at a funeral on Saturday.

Onesmus Haiyanga (26) yesterday made a first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on charges of possessing a firearm without a licence and discharging a firearm in a public place.

The state is alleging that Haiyanga had a 9 mm pistol in his possession at Gammams Cemetery in Windhoek on Saturday, without having a licence to possess the gun.

Haiyanga is also accused of discharging the pistol in a public place at the cemetery.

Haiyanga was arrested after a video recording showing an unruly scene at Gammams Cemetery was widely circulated on social media platforms over the past weekend.

The recording shows cars being spun in circles among people in a parking area at the cemetery, while a man pulls a pistol from his waist and then fires shots into the air. After firing the shots, the man is seen with the pistol tucked back under his belt as he picks up a glass with a whisky-coloured drink standing on the ground by his feet, before the video clip ends.

The recording was made at the cemetery where the burial of a Windhoek resident, Lee Namaseb, who died in a road accident in the city on 26 June, was taking place.

In a public statement issued after the events at the cemetery, Namaseb's family denounced the incident, which it said had taken place after friends of Namaseb had been denied entry to his burial site because of a limit on the number of people allowed to attend his burial under Covid-19 restrictions.

The family also recounted that the same group of young people involved in the events at the cemetery afterwards tried to visit the family's home, where they were also denied entry.

They then gathered at a nearby car wash, where they were involved in a confrontation with the police and 26 people were arrested on Saturday.

The people arrested were given the option of paying admission-of-guilt fines for contravening the current Covid-19 regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Haiyanga is facing more serious charges, though.

Public prosecutor Precious Matali informed magistrate Linus Samunzala yesterday that further investigations need to be done by the police, with the ownership of the firearm allegedly used by Haiyanga one of the aspects of the case that need to be established.

Haiyanga is remaining in police custody in the meantime, and is due to return to court on Friday to hear if he will be granted bail.

Defence lawyer Mpule Siyomunji is representing Haiyanga.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X