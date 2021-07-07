Namibia: Capricorn Group Donates Medical Oxygen

7 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

THE Capricorn Group, which includes Bank Windhoek, has since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic committed more than N$6 million to support the government and vulnerable communities in the fight against the disease.

Through its Capricorn Foundation, the group has now also donated N$1,05 million to acquire 63 tonnes of medical oxygen for public hospitals in Namibia.

A first truck with 21 tonnes of oxygen is expected to deliver oxygen to Katutura Intermediate Hospital this week.

In a media statement, the acting head of the Capricorn Foundation, Marlize Horn, said oxygen would also be delivered to other public hospitals with oxygen tanks around the country.

The Capricorn Group, through the Capricorn Foundation, is in a partnership with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and other private sector companies who formed a coalition, Business Namibia Covid-19 Response, as a response to strengthen Namibia's fight against the pandemic, Horn noted.

The coalition is working together to secure oxygen supply, construct temporary medical facilities and supply medical equipment during the spike in the pandemic that has claimed many lives, Horn said.

The first priority of coalition members has been to secure emergency medical oxygen from South Africa in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Finance and local suppliers of oxygen, she also said.

Capricorn Group financial director Jaco Esterhuyse said all Namibian companies of the group, including Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Asset Management and Entrepo Holdings, contributed to the Capricorn Foundation, enabling the foundation to make the donation of oxygen.

The group has since the start of the pandemic invested N$6 million to support Namibia's battle against the novel coronavirus, Horn stated.

