Namibia: No Evidence of Hospital Rape, Lawyer Says

THE medical evidence in a case about the alleged rape of a patient at a Windhoek hospital three months ago does not incriminate the intern doctor accused of having sexually assaulted the patient, a defence lawyer argued at the close of the doctor's bail hearing yesterday.

Not only does the evidence in the matter not incriminate intern doctor Dennis Noa (26), but it also does not show that the patient in question had been raped, defence lawyer James Diedericks argued before magistrate Esme Molefe in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura.

"There is simply no evidence before this court of a rape having been committed," Diedericks argued.

He made the statement during the hearing of closing arguments in Noa's application to be granted bail after almost three months in police custody.

In contrast to the defence lawyer's remarks, public prosecutor Bernadine Bertolini argued that the patient alleged to have been raped had injuries that were consistent with him having been sexually assaulted.

She argued that Noa should not be granted bail.

Molefe is expected to deliver her ruling on the application tomorrow.

The state is alleging that Noa raped an 18-year-old patient at Katutura Intermediate Hospital, where Noa was working as an intern doctor, on Sunday 11 April, after he had removed the patient from his room in the hospital's head injury ward.

Noa has testified that he handed the patient in question, who is immobile and unable to communicate after suffering a head injury in a car accident, over to a hospital porter to be taken for occupational therapy on the day of the alleged incident. He later received the patient back from the porter and then wheeled him back into his room, Noa also recounted.

Nursing staff found an unused condom in the patient's bed and noticed that he had injuries to his anal area after he had been returned to his room, the court was informed during the bail hearing.

A police officer told the court that a search through the hospital with Noa in an attempt to find anyone matching the description he had given of the porter was fruitless.

She also testified that no human semen was detected in samples collected from the patient for testing.

Bertolini argued that the absence of semen did not mean that the patient had not been raped.

What was important was that the patient was found to have injuries consistent with non-consensual intercourse, after Noa had taken him from his ward and returned him to his room on a Sunday on which occupational therapy was not being done at the hospital, she said.

Bertolini argued that, even if the magistrate were to find that Noa would not flee or interfere with the investigation of the case if released on bail, his application should be refused in the interest of justice.

Diedericks noted that Noa remained at the hospital and continued to work after he was informed about the injuries found on the patient and after he had been interviewed by the police.

He also proclaimed his innocence from the onset, and gave the court a detailed account of his activities at the hospital on the day of the alleged incident, Diedericks said.

The court should be in a position to grant Noa bail with appropriate conditions attached, he suggested.