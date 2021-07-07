Namibia: Beating Covid-19 With Comorbidities At 76

GERTRUIDA Hartney (76) from Windhoek recently discharged herself from the Katutura State Hospital in high spirits after beating Covid-19 in one-and-a-half weeks.

Hartney suffers from chronic high blood pressure and has also experienced symptoms linked to stage three congestive heart failure and cholesterol.

Today, she lives to share her story of hope with those living with comorbidities.

"I am grateful for God's mercy over me, because not everyone with my comorbidities makes it," she says.

A few days before Hartney was admitted, she felt sick and had some Covid-19-related symptoms, she says.

Meldene Nell says her grandmother was tested for Covid-19 twice, and both tests came back negative.

"... which was a great relief. After a great struggle to find her oxygen we convinced her to let us take her to the Katutura State Hospital. She was admitted to the big room. After two days in the big room, we believe she contracted Covid-19 from a patient next to her," Nell says.

Another test confirmed Hartney had the virus, after which she was moved to ward 4B.

"Since her arrival at ward 4B, Ouma Getrude, as she was affectionately referred to by the ward nurses, was treated with nothing but kindness, patience and respect," she says.

Despite all the horror stories being told about how hospital staff treats patients, Nell says her grandmother was in good hands.

"As most of us know, one of the symptoms of Covid-19 is diarrhoea, and unfortunately this symptom was prominent with Ouma Getrude.

"She says the nurses patiently cleaned her up without making her feel ashamed or embarrassed," Nell says.

Hartney says the nurses would gently wake her up to enquire about her pain.

She says during her time in hospital she saw 'the light', meaning she believed she was about to die.

"I asked Jesus to forgive my trespasses and I continued to talk to my Saviour as I readied myself to take my last breath. Little did I know that God was not done with me," Hartney says.

Nell says her grandmother was thrown a lifeline by the healthcare workers at the hospital, and the family is looking to many more years with Hartney.

"Ouma Getrude and her family would like to thank the paramedics, who rushed to her rescue, the nurses of ward 4B, who, although they are overworked and exhausted, remained positive and upbeat, as well as the entire community who prayed for her recovery.

"The highest honour belongs to Jesus Christ, who carried Ouma Getrude through this shadow of the valley of death," Nell says.