Namibia: Former Unam Assistant Pro Vice Chancellor Kavishe Dies

A FORMER assistant pro vice chancellor at the University of Namibia (Unam), professor Frank Paul Kavishe, has died.

Kavishe died on Monday at the age of 69, the university announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our dear colleague," said the university's pro vice chancellor for administration and finance, Ellen Namhila.

The university described Kavishe as a respected full professor who would remain best known for the work he did in establishing Unam's Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology.

Unam vice chancellor Kenneth Matengu said at the time Kavishe was serving as acting pro vice chancellor for research, innovation and development, he ensured that Unam, in collaboration with the University of Turku in Finland, established the first 100% solar-powered desalination plant in Namibia.

"He has left a mark on Namibia's path to self-reliance and home-grown development," said Matengu.

Kavishe is survived by his wife and five children.