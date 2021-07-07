Namibia: AfCFTA Focus

ON 1 January this year, trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) became operational.

The agreement pushes for a liberalised trade regime that would gradually lead to an integrated continental market with import tariffs phased out on 97% of tariff lines within 10 to 13 years. The Namibian's AfCFTA Focus brings you fresh insight on what is available in other African countries - creating a possible gateway to collaboration and export/import opportunities. Every week, every Wednesday.

Focus country for the week:

Togo

Capital City: Lomé

President: Faure Gnassingbé

Population: Est. 8 million people

Official language: French

Borders with: Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso and the Atlantic Ocean

Currency: West African franc (CFA)

Exchange rate: N$1 = CFA38,82

Repo rate: 4%

Banks: 10 banks

Inflation: 2,1%

Corporate Tax Rate: 27%

Value Added Tax Rate: 18%

Tax or investment treaty with Namibia: No

Economy Overview: The majority of the Togolese population depends on subsistence agriculture. The country's agricultural products include coffee, cocoa, cotton, yams, cassava (tapioca), corn, beans, rice, pearl millet, sorghum, and livestock and fish. Food and cash crop production employs the majority of the labour force and contributes about 42% to the gross domestic product (GDP). Coffee and cocoa are traditionally the major cash crops for export. In the industrial sector, phosphates are Togo's most important commodity. Togo also has substantial limestone and marble deposits. While Togo itself produces no crude oil, it is the namesake of an illegal market for stolen oil off the Niger Delta, called the Togo Triangle. Capital transactions are subject to some controls or government approval. The evolving banking system continues to expand but sometimes lacks liquidity. The economy is mainly informal, and jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Togo's economic freedom score is 57,5, making its economy the 113th freest on the 2021 index. The time required to register a company has been reduced, and the requirement to notarise company documents has been abolished. Fees when dealing with construction permits have been reduced, and the process has been simplified. The labour market is not dynamic, and labour informality is substantial.

Major exports: Coffee, cotton, phosphates and cocoa

Major imports: Machinery and equipment, foodstuffs and petroleum products

Main export markets: Benin, Burkina Faso, India, Mali, Niger, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria

Main import markets: China, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, India and Singapore

GDP: US$7,5 billion

Govt debt/GDP: 57,6% (2020)

GDP growth 2021 estimate: 4,3%

Interesting fact: The official Togolese drink is called sodabi, a liquor that is made from distilled palm wine.

* Compiled by: Lazarus Amukeshe