Namibia: Walvis Bay Hospital Gets Mobile Mortuary

MEMBERS of the private sector, led by Namdock at Walvis Bay, on Monday donated the Walvis Bay State Hospital a cooling container to be used as a temporary mortuary.

The container was refurbished with the help of some companies at the town, after Namdock's management was alerted last week to the fact that the state hospital's mortuary was running out of space.

"Covid-19 is not a government challenge alone. As corporate citizens we have to contribute towards finding solutions to the challenges the government is facing. We came together with our partners and gathered material over the weekend. Our partners did not hesitate to help. There is still humanity in this country. Our employees also gladly worked for hours to put up shelves in the container," Namdock's acting chief executive officer, Heritha Muyoba, said earlier this week.

Erongo regional governor Neville Andre thanked Namdock for leading the private sector in assisting the government.

"You saw the government needed assistance and went out of your way to organise your colleagues in the private sector. If we have to translate the help we got from you so far into the number of people whose lives have been saved, you can say it's been more than a 100.

"Continue doing that, because you are saving more lives. Let's work together," he said.

The governor urged communities to take personal responsibility for adhering to the rules, so as not to put others' lives in danger.

"The cases are increasing. Last time we invested a lot in prefabricated structures and garages that were turned into wards. We are getting more positive cases, which will need more hospitalisation. We should be concerned. Fatalities are increasing. The battle is getting rough, and we need to work together. Community members need to take personal responsibility to save themselves and others, " Andre said.

The Walvis Bay State Hospital is currently also accommodating patients from other district hospitals, such as those in the Khomas and Otjozondjupa regions.

The mortuary, which is designed to store 40 bodies, can also be extended to accommodate 50 bodies, depending on their size.