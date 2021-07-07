Namibia: Museums Director Silvester Dies

THE director of the Museums Association of Namibia (MAN), historian, freedom fighter, revolutionary and mentor, Jeremy Gale Silvester, passed away on 5 July at the age of 59.

MAN said in a statement that Silvester was hospitalised with Covid-19-related complications for four weeks and received the best of care, while the association continued to pray and hope that he would recover.

"He was passionate about his work in Namibia and his contribution to Namibian history and museums. The arts and culture sector will be impactful for generations," MAN said.

Silvester's death has brought a lot of sadness among his friends and relatives, including members of the general public. Many have taken to social media to share their tributes and messages of condolence to his family members and close friends.

Graham Hopwood, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), said Silvester was kind, generous, humble, and truly committed to Namibia.

"He transitioned from the solidarity movement in the UK to living and working in Namibia after independence. He will be remembered for many good things. I particularly recall working with him on the 'Picturing the Past' column in The Namibian in the 1990s. Each week Jeremy carefully selected images from the National Archives through which he could tell a key (often untold) story from Namibian history. He will live on through his writings on Namibian history, his influential work at the Museums Association and especially through all the Namibians he selflessly assisted throughout the years. Go well, Jeremy," Hopwood said.

Nashilongweshipwe Mushaandja, a performer, educator and writer, said he will always remember Silvester.

"Jeremy was caring, gentle and warm. The last time we spoke was early this year when he called and asked me to bring together key practitioners and teachers from the dance industry to co-curate contributions for the dance section of the new Museum of Namibia Music. My last message to him was when I was asking for a certain book, but he didn't see it, because he was already in hospital battling the coronavirus. Jeremy, I'm here trying to complete my PhD thesis. I am proud to say that your literature has guided me and served as a base for me to do this work that you were so passionate about," Mushaandja said.