Namibia: Zambezi Reports Lowest Covid-19 Cases to Date

ZAMBEZI region, which shares borders with three other countries and has a number of ports of entry, has recorded a very low number of Covid-19 cases to date.

According to the latest national situation report, which is shared with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the region has recorded only 1 350 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic in Namibia in April 2020.

The region currently has over 200 active cases with 13 people in hospital and 50 Covid-19 deaths. Close to 3 000 people have received their first vaccination and more than 800 have been fully vaccinated.

Zambezi shares borders with Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana. People at some border villages commute from Namibia to visit relatives in any of the other countries.

The situation of low cases is worrying some councilors who are in charge of constituencies, especially those with a large number of rural communities.

Councillor Bernard Sisamu of the Kabbe North constituency blamed the low testing on the floods and the lack of awareness in the rural areas.

"Many areas in my constituency are cut off by the floods and people have to walk to the clinic, which is far. The people are also scared to go for testing because of a lack of awareness. The health officials are just at the clinic, they don't go to the villages," he said.

Kabbe South constituency councilor John Likando believes that if nothing is done, the impact on the rural community will be huge.

He says the Covid-19 situation in his constituency, especially at funerals which are super spreaders of virus, are not controlled.

"The challenge is the ongoing burials in villages that are not monitored by the police. This seems to be increasing the infections. We also have a problem of people with symptoms of Covid-19 not willing to be tested when they are not well. They prefer to steam," said Likando.

He expressed fears that more people in the constituency could be spreading the virus unknowingly as they spend time close to each other and in rooms with little or no ventilation during mourning periods.

He further proposed that people should not be allowed to gather before the Covid-19 results of a deceased person are known.

"When a person has died at home and they had symptoms of Covid-19, those close to them should quarantine themselves until their results are known. The gatherings must be held elsewhere and not in the same house where the person died," added Likando.

'DON'T BLAME US'

People in the rural areas say they should not be blamed for not going to get tested as there is a vast distance to testing centres at Katima Mulilo.

Manga Simvula of Nakabolelwa village says she had flu-like symptoms but transport to Katima Mulilo would have cost her about N$80, money she does not have.

"They must consider sending mobile teams to the villages. Just imagine someone from Impalila Island which is surrounded by water and the nearest clinic is at Katima Mulilo. Otherwise they must go to Botswana for testing where they will be charged more because they are foreigners," she said.

HANDS ARE TIED

Zambezi health director Agnes Mwilima confirmed that there is an increase in community transmission cases from rural areas.

"It's very difficult, we are observing that. It is unfortunate because we cannot police people continuously. Even the members of the law enforcement agency have to rest. We urge people to start policing themselves," said Mwilima.

According to her, the highest mortality rate is among the elderly.

Mwilima says the ministry's hands are tied and they cannot force people to go for testing.

"There is no law allowing us to force people to come to the hospital. But the law only allows us to bring the contact of those people who have tested positive to the virus," she added.

The only mechanism to encourage people to go for testing is through begging and asking relatives to convince each other to go for testing, said Mwilima. The region has 54 health workers scattered over 21 clinics and eight constituencies and one district hospital at Katima Mulilo.

Mukoros, or dugout canoes, are the most common means of transport among the rural communities living in flood-prone areas.