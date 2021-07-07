Swaziland: Letter to MTN Group President and CEO - Violation of Freedom of Expression in Eswatini

7 July 2021
Southern Africa Litigation Centre (Johannesburg)
press release

On 7 July 2021, SALC wrote a letter to the Group President and CEO of MTN group regarding the violation of freedom of expression in Eswatini in light of recent internet shutdown.

