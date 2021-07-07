Nigeria/Ghana: NFF Plans Ghana, Canada Friendlies for Home-Based Eagles

6 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

The home-based Super Eagles failed to shine against Mexico on Sunday morning, but they will have to brace up for more of such stiff challenges ahead as Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that the exposure programme for the team will continue.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick disclosed the plan by the body to organise international friendly matches for the Eagles Team B before the year runs to an end.

He said negotiations are ongoing between the NFF and Ghana and Cameroon and Canada to see the Super Eagles B take advantage of the FIFA break in October.

The venue for the games appears locked on, but Pinnick insisted that an agreement is in place to have the games played at the 73,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the United States.

"This is the launchpad we are providing for you to showcase your talents," Pinnick told the media.

"This team (Eagles B) is our pride, and we will keep you and monitor you because you are the next big thing in Nigerian football.

"In October, we will be flying the team to Baltimore for friendly games against Ghana possibly, Cameroon and Canada, maybe. We will sort that out in the coming weeks.

