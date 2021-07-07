Nigeria: Security Agencies Hold Anti-Terrorism Simulation in Abuja

7 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

Security services of the Nigerian Armed Forces are to jointly hold an anti-terrorism simulation in Abuja on Wednesday.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the anti-terrorism simulation will hold at the Mashood Abiola National Stadium and Abuja Metro station.

He also said it was important for people to avoid the areas and not panic when they hear the sound of gunshot.

He also said the exercise will hold between the hours of 5.00am and 12,00 noon.

Many Abuja residents told LEADERSHIP that they received an SMS alert intimating them of the Wednesday's simulation exercise.

"An anti-terrorism simulation by the Armed forces will hold at the National Stadium & Abuja Metro Station, today July 7th. Please avoid the area & do not panic," the SMS read.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X