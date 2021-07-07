Zimbabwe: Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Preps Commence Under Strict Health Protocols

6 July 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Preparations for the Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Union Cup held annually at Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga are well on course amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols for the successful hosting of the event slated for the 25th of September, 263Chat has learnt.

There have been concerns around the hosting of the event given the rising COVID-19 cases in the country but due to the low-risk nature of the sport, there are high hopes the ban on sporting events will be eased getting into summer.

This year's addition is the 15th since its inception.

"Principle is that we follow local requirements and World Triathlon event protocols that include implement all possible measures for respecting the social distancing and hygiene requirements. World Triathlon is following all the recommendations from WHO," event Director, Rick Fulton told press at a virtual workshop on the update on the various COVID-19 measures that will be put in place during the upcoming event

"We are expecting an international field consisting of elite men and women is expected to register to compete in the Bonaqua ATU, making this years' edition one of the most significant entries ever for the cup. It promises to be a thriller with stiff competition with athletes expected from all over Africa and outside the continent, added Rick Fulton.

Coca-Cola is the lead sponsor of the triathlon through its Bonaqua subsidiary water brand along with other corporates such as Bon Marche', Toyota, Cimas and Rooneys.

The ATU Junior Triathlon African Cup will be staged at the same venue, which will see Zimbabwe hosting Junior Elite athletes from Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritius, Namibia and South Africa.

"As the Coca-Cola Company and our bottling partner, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, we are pleased to sponsor this event which has been of great value to the country and the athletes. Triathlon has been a good model when it comes to promoting sports tourism," said Faith Nehanda, Coca-Cola Franchise, Marketing Portfolio Activations Manager, Zimbabwe

Apart from the elite and junior races, other supporting events on the day include an African Cross-Triathlon (off-road) championship, Schweppes Corporate Triathlon Challenge, Zimbabwe Triathlon Championships over several events - Tri-Kidz and Trisports triathlon, Aquathlon (run-swim-run) and an Open Water Swim, all under the banner of the Bonaqua Troutbeck Multisport Festival.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X