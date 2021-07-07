Namibia: Covid-19 Claims Owners of Fast-Food Restaurant

A WINDHOEK-based couple who owned food franchise Captain DoRegos has died of Covid-19, leaving behind their six-year-old daughter.

The couple died two weeks apart.

Patrick Babikanyisa died on 21 June, his 38th birthday, after experiencing Covid-related symptoms and testing positive for Covid-19 on 17 June.

His wife, Liesel (38), died two weeks later on 4 July after being hospitalised for eight days.

She was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

Anthony Swartz, Liesel's brother, confirmed she was tested for Covid-19 immediately following her husband's positive Covid-19 result, although she did not experience any symptoms at the time.

A long-time family friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the couple had no known pre-existing health conditions.

"It was shocking," he says. "We are still in disbelief."

Patrick had received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose and was due for his second in the first week of July, the family friend says.

Swartz says the couple's daughter, Aaliyah, will now be in his care, or in the care of another of Liesel's family members.

"This is a devastating loss," he says.

"They were a loving couple who stood by each other through everything."

The couple's funeral service, which was initially organised for Patrick only, will take place on 9 July at St Mary's Cathedral in Windhoek.

"The family was hoping Liesel would recover and return from the hospital in time for her husband's funeral, but unfortunately, she did not," Swartz says.

Liesel's family says the couple's daughter will be the sole beneficiary of the business.

"Patrick always wanted to be his own boss. He started off selling T-shirts at a young age to save money for their business. He would do anything to support his family," Swartz says.

Captain DoRegos manager Secilia Facefea, who has been working at the franchise for eight years, says the business is currently managed by Boris Swartz, also Liesel's brother.

"Managing the store has not been easy without Mr Patrick. I was working from morning to evening until Mrs Liesel was admitted," Facefea says.

"My heart is broken," she says.

"Patrick and Liesel were good people who always wanted the best for you . . . telling you to go to school and even paying for school," she says.

"They were like family to me."

Meanwhile, Swartz says they are uncertain who will take over the business indefinitely.