Nigeria: Senate Passes N895bn Supplementary Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on June 22, transmitted the budget to the Senate, requesting for its approval.

The Senate has passed a supplementary budget of N895 billion (895,842,465,917) for the 2021 fiscal year.

The approval was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which was presented by the chairman, Barau Jibrin.

The request was made about two weeks after the Federal Executive Council approved the appropriation.

In his presentation, Mr Jibrin said the committee engaged with the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and other concerned parties, on the request.

While N722 billion was earmarked for contribution to the development fund, N173 billion was fixed for recurrent non-debt expenditure.

Another N45 billion was approved for foreign aids/loans.

The budget was passed in the Committee of Supply.

The budget, the federal government had said, is specifically meant to enhance the capacity of the military and para-military agencies to tackle the various security challenges in the country.

After the passage, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the relevant committees of the upper legislative chamber must carry out an oversight, to ensure that the funds are properly utilised.

"Committees should be alive to know these funds are applied. This is a very necessary intervention by this Senate for the country.

"We have to continue to fund our security agencies even in the 2022 appropriation bill to overcome these security challenges," he said.