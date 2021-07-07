Nigeria: Buhari Decorates Army Chief, Faruk Yahaya, With New Rank

7 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Mr Yahaya was appointed Nigeria's Army chief on May 27.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday decorated the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, with the rank of lieutenant general.

The brief occasion, which was held in the State House shortly before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, amongst others.

The new rank, which is mostly preserved for whoever assumes the office of the chief of army staff, is the next after the rank of a major general.

Mr Yahaya was appointed as the new army chief on May 27 after the death of Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash on May 21.

Until his appointment, the army chief was the theatre commander of <a target="_blank" href="https://army.mil.ng/operation-hadin-kai-troops-capture-terrorists-logistics-suppliers-in-clearance-operation/">Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK),</a> in the North-east region of the country.

